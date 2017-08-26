I mentored P-Square, Wizkid, Timaya, others, Sound Sultan brags! – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
I mentored P-Square, Wizkid, Timaya, others, Sound Sultan brags!
Vanguard
Veteran musician, sports enthusiast and entrepreneur, Olanrewaju Fasasi, popularly known as Sound Sultan, has boasted of being a source of inspiration and motivation to many Nigerian artistes who are big in the music industry today. The Jagbajantis …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!