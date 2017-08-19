I Smoke Because God Also Smoked Weed In The Bible – Singer

A Ghanaian Reggae musician has revealed the reason behind his weed smoking habit stating that he has a rightful justification for his actions. The singer, Ekow Micah, disclosed that he is following in the steps of God as recorded by the Bible hence his decision to get high on the substance. Speaking during an interview…

The post I Smoke Because God Also Smoked Weed In The Bible – Singer appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

