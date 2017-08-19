Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

“I Smoke Because It’s In The Bible That God Is Also A Weed Smoker”– Reggae musician Ekow Micah

Posted on Aug 19, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Ghanaian Reggae musician Ekow Micah quoted the Holy Bible and cited an instance where God smoked marijuana popularly known as weed. In an interview with Akwasi Aboagye on Peace FM’s Entertainment Review, Ekow Micah said he smokes because the almighty God smoked. He quoted Psalm 18:7-8 to buttress his point. “The earth trembled and quaked, …

The post “I Smoke Because It’s In The Bible That God Is Also A Weed Smoker”– Reggae musician Ekow Micah appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.