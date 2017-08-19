“I Smoke Because It’s In The Bible That God Is Also A Weed Smoker”– Reggae musician Ekow Micah

Ghanaian Reggae musician Ekow Micah quoted the Holy Bible and cited an instance where God smoked marijuana popularly known as weed. In an interview with Akwasi Aboagye on Peace FM’s Entertainment Review, Ekow Micah said he smokes because the almighty God smoked. He quoted Psalm 18:7-8 to buttress his point. “The earth trembled and quaked, …

The post “I Smoke Because It’s In The Bible That God Is Also A Weed Smoker”– Reggae musician Ekow Micah appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

