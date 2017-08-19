“I Smoke Marijuana Because God Is A Smoker” – Ekow Micah

Buzz Reporters (press release) (blog)

Popular Ghanaian Reggae musician, Ekow Micah has stood his ground concerning his stance for smoking “wee”. Micah made referrence to the Holy Bible and citing an instance where God smoked marijuana popularly known as “wee”. Ekow Micah said he …



and more »