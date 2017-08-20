I still love 2face- Blackface declares

TheNewsGuru

Dancehall singer and ex-member of the Plantashun Boyz, Austine Obiabo Amedu, otherwise known as Blackface is the last person you would expect to profess love for his ex-band mates. The outspoken singer shocked his fans when he expressed his …

I still love 2face Idibia – Blackface Information Nigeria



all 2 news articles »