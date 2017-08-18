Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

I still love 2face Idibia – Blackface

Posted on Aug 18, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Dancehall king and ex-member of the Plantashun Boyz, Austine Obiabo Amedu, otherwise known as Blakface has expressed undying love for his estranged band mates, Faze and his kinsman, 2face Idbia. The trio fell apart many years ago following irreconcilable differences. 2face and Blackface have been on war path following the latter’s claim that the former […]

I still love 2face Idibia – Blackface

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.