I want killers of my daughter hanged, says father of murdered 8- year- old girl

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt The father of the eight year old girl who was raped to death and butchered for money rituals, Dr Earnest Mezuwuba, has vowed that the only way he can be satisfied that justice was genuinely served is when the Courts pronounce death seentance on the suspects the key suspect and his accomplices. Maxwell Ifeanyi Dike who was accused of murdering the eight-year-old girl and decapitating her remains is on the run. Police arraigned the investigating police officer under whose cutody the suspect escaped in court on Thursday and the court ordered him to be remanded in prison.

