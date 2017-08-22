Pages Navigation Menu

“I wasted 10 years of my life as a comedian” — Teju Babyface

Posted on Aug 22, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Popular show host, Gbadewonuola Olateju Oyelakin known as Teju Baby Face has sensationally declared that all the years he spent as a stand up comedian was nothing but a waste of time. Teju who was into the business of cracking jokes for over 10 years declared that his calling had never been stand up comedy …

