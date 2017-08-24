Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

I Will Abort My 4 Months Pregnancy If I Don’t Get 4k Retweets – Twitter User Threatens

Posted on Aug 24, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

A Twitter user who is desperately seeking for attention has threatened to abort her 4 months pregnancy if she does not get 40000 retweets on her twitter timeline.

See Below..

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

The post I Will Abort My 4 Months Pregnancy If I Don’t Get 4k Retweets – Twitter User Threatens appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.