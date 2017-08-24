I Will Abort My 4 Months Pregnancy If I Don’t Get 4k Retweets – Twitter User Threatens

A Twitter user who is desperately seeking for attention has threatened to abort her 4 months pregnancy if she does not get 40000 retweets on her twitter timeline.

See Below..

The post I Will Abort My 4 Months Pregnancy If I Don’t Get 4k Retweets – Twitter User Threatens appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

