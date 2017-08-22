Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ibadan based broadcaster arraigned for murder granted N2m bail

Posted on Aug 22, 2017 in Crime | 0 comments

An Oyo State High Court on Tuesday granted bail to an Ibadan-based broadcaster, Oriyomi Hamzat, and four others accused of the murder of a teenager. Justice M.I.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.