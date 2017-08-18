Ibadan chieftaincy review: 11 high chiefs, 21 others recommended for beaded crown

Ibadan – The Judicial Commission of Enquiry on the review of the 1957 Olubadan Chieftaincy Law has recommended that 11 High Chiefs and 21 Baales be given beaded crowns.

The recommendation was contained in a report submitted by the commission to Gov. Abiola Ajimobi on Friday at the Governor’s Office in Ibadan.

The governor had on May 19 inaugurated the commission of enquiry headed by retired Justice Akintunde Boade.

Boade, while presenting the report, stated that the commission gave preference to the 11 high chiefs in the Olubadan-in-Council while considering applications for beaded crowns.

He stated that the commission, having considered the merit, also recommended 21 Baales to wear beaded crown.

“We received a total of 91 out of 106 memoranda on the wearing of beaded crowns and 84 memoranda were considered based on their merit.

“Seven were struck out from the 91, out of which two were irrelevant to the terms of reference and five were not supported by oral evidence,” he said.

He, however, emphasised that the Olubadan of Ibadanland remained the only paramount ruler in Ibadanland.

Boade stated that a total of 120 memoranda on various issues were also received while 106 were considered by the commission.

” Three of the memoranda were struck out for being irrelevant to the terms of reference and nine were not supported by oral evidence.

“The representatives of two of the people who submitted memoranda appeared before the commission and asked for adjournments and did not come back till the end of the public hearing,’’ he said.

He added that none the memoranda received was against the review of the 1957 Olubadan Chieftaincy Declaration.

Ajimobi, in his remarks, said that the commission was set up based on requests for review from members of the Olubadan-in-Council, members of the Ibadan Elders Council, associations and prominent Ibadan indigenes.

The governor said the review was necessary to enhance the chieftaincy system and to bring it in line with what operated across Yoruba states.

“There is need for us to change with the changing times as tradition and culture change with time.

“By the implementation of these recommendations, we are democratising chieftaincy and expanding the rulership system,’’ he said.

Ajimobi commended the commission members for the job done, assuring them that the recommendations would be implemented.

He stated that all the former governors had embarked on the review of the chieftaincy declaration without implementing the recommendations.

The governor said his administration was, however, committed to the restoration, transformation and repositioning of the state.

The event was attended by members of the Olubadan-in-Council, top government functionaries as well as prominent Ibadan indigenes.(NAN)

