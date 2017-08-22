Ibejii : Singer drops two albums at once – Pulse Nigeria
|
Ibejii : Singer drops two albums at once
Pulse Nigeria
These releases follow his late 2016 release of the smash hit single, 'Ayanfe', from the album, GreenWhiteDope 001. Published: 27 minutes ago; Pulse Mix. Print; eMail · Erigga "Just like our country, the Nigerian music industry has killed many artists …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!