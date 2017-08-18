Ibrahim Badamasi University Joins ASSU Strike.

The Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University, (IBBU) Lapai in Niger has officially joined in the nationwide indefinite strike embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU). The IBBU ASUU Chairman, Alhaji Salahu Lawal, disclosed this in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Wednesday. He said that the …

The post Ibrahim Badamasi University Joins ASSU Strike. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

