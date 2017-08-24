Ibrahimovic: Other Teams Wanted Ibracadabra

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has claimed that there was interest from other clubs, but he always knew he wanted to return to the Old Trafford.

The veteran striker’s future was on hold for a while, but it was confirmed on Thursday that he will be at United for another year.

Ibrahimovic missed the closing stages of last season with a cruciate ligament injury, but was still in high demand.

“We had a couple of teams reaching out and wanted ‘Ibracadabra’ in their team but I had such a great year with United,” he told ESPN.

“We had a great season — we won three trophies, fantastic guys, a coach that I know from before. My family were happy.

“It’s not always about the sporting thing. I’m in a situation I have to think 360 degrees around me. Happiness has no value.”

“I think the team’s much stronger this season. Obviously we lost Rooney, a legend for the club, but we signed three new players and they’ll make the team stronger,” he said.

“Signing Romelu Lukaku makes us even stronger. He brings different attributes as a striker than me or Marcus Rashford. He’s a powerful guy.”

The post Ibrahimovic: Other Teams Wanted Ibracadabra appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

