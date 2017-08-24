Pages Navigation Menu

Ibrahimovic rejoins Manchester United

Posted on Aug 24, 2017 in Football | 0 comments

Manchester United's Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates after scoring the opening goal of the English Premier League football match between West Bromwich Albion and Manchester United at The Hawthorns stadium in West Bromwich, central England, on December 17, 2016./ AFP PHOTO / Oli SCARFF /

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has rejoined Manchester United on a one-year contract after the Swedish star’s spell with the Premier League side was curtailed by a serious knee injury last season.

Ibrahimovic missed the final weeks of United’s campaign after suffering ligament damage in a Europa League clash against Anderlecht in April.

But United manager Jose Mourinho remained in contact with the 35-year-old while he underwent his rehabilitation and the former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain forward has now agreed to return to Old Trafford.

“I am back to finish what I started. It was always mine and the club’s intention for me to stay,” Ibrahimovic told United’s website.

