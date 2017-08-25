Pages Navigation Menu

Identity of Airforce officer killed in Kaduna plane crash revealed [PHOTO]

Posted on Aug 25, 2017

The identity of the pilot that died after a Nigerian Airforce Trainer Aircraft crashed at the permanent site of the Nigerian Defence Academy, NDA, in Kaduna has been revealed. He is Group Capt Adamu Gabriel Ochai, a native of Adum Otukpa, Ogbadibo LGA of Benue State. Findings reveal that he is the son of Chief […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

