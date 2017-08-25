Pages Navigation Menu

Identity of soldier who killed journalist’s dog revealed, officer arrested in Borno

Posted on Aug 25, 2017

Investigation carried out by the intelligence Unit of the 105 Composite Group, Nigerian Air Force, Maiduguri, following the shooting of a dog belonging to a Borno Journalist, James Bwala, has revealed that the dog killer was actually a soldier of the 251 battalion stationed at the Bakassi IDP camp and not an Air Force personnel […]

