Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

IEBC bosses lobby want say in choosing poll petition lawyers – Daily Nation

Posted on Aug 20, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Daily Nation

IEBC bosses lobby want say in choosing poll petition lawyers
Daily Nation
Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission chairman Wafula Chebukati gives a press conference at Bomas of Kenya on August 11, 2017. IEBC officials are battling in selecting the lawyers who will represent the agency and the chairman in a petition …
Kenya: Cost of Kenya Election to Rise Further Over PetitionsAllAfrica.com
NASA claims in presidential petitionThe Standard
IEBC promises to upload Form 34As by end of FridayThe Star, Kenya

all 6 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.