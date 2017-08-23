Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

IEBC gazettes names of MPs, MCAs despite FIDA’s move to block exercise – Kenya Broadcasting Corporation

Posted on Aug 23, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Kenya Broadcasting Corporation

IEBC gazettes names of MPs, MCAs despite FIDA's move to block exercise
Kenya Broadcasting Corporation
During the inaugural sitting of the 12th Parliament, the only business slated to take place is the swearing-in of the MPs and election of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker. The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has gazetted names of …
IEBC gazettes list of MPs, MCAs as 12th Parliament takes shapeThe Star, Kenya
Members of National Assembly, MCAs gazettedCapital FM Kenya (press release) (blog)

all 6 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.