IEBC gazettes names of MPs, MCAs despite FIDA’s move to block exercise – Kenya Broadcasting Corporation
|
Kenya Broadcasting Corporation
|
IEBC gazettes names of MPs, MCAs despite FIDA's move to block exercise
Kenya Broadcasting Corporation
During the inaugural sitting of the 12th Parliament, the only business slated to take place is the swearing-in of the MPs and election of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker. The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has gazetted names of …
IEBC gazettes list of MPs, MCAs as 12th Parliament takes shape
Members of National Assembly, MCAs gazetted
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!