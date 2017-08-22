IEBC submits 54000 folios in response to NASA petition – Kenya Broadcasting Corporation
|
The Star, Kenya
|
IEBC submits 54000 folios in response to NASA petition
Kenya Broadcasting Corporation
The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has now submitted 54-thousand folios of electoral material at the Supreme Court in response to the National Super Alliance petition. The 109 documents volume which contains all forms 34As, …
