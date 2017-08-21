IFP slams Grace Mugabe immunity deal – South African Broadcasting Corporation
|
South African Broadcasting Corporation
|
IFP slams Grace Mugabe immunity deal
South African Broadcasting Corporation
Zimbabwean First Lady, Grace Mugabe, returned home after South Africa granted her diplomatic immunity on Saturday.(REUTERS). Tags: Sandton · Johannesburg · IFP · Maite Nkoane-Mashabane · Grace Mugabe · Gabriella Engels · Mkhuleko Hlengwa …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!