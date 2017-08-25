IG of Police makes N10bn monthly, collects bribe to post CP to states – Senator Misau

Senator representing Bauchi Central Senatorial District, Isa Misau, on Friday made damning allegations against the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim ‎Idris. The senator at a news conference in Abuja, accused IGP of failing to remit money realised from policemen attached to private citizens and companies, he put at N10 billion monthly, to the Federation Account. […]

