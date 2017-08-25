Igbo Quit Notice: Arewa Youth Group withdraws threat

The Arewa Youths Consultative Forum has withdrawn its threat to evict the Igbos living in the northern part of the country. This was announced by the northern youth groups on Thursday after a meeting in Abuja, in attendance at the meeting were the Governor of Borno State, some Igbo traditional rulers, and elders from the …

The post Igbo Quit Notice: Arewa Youth Group withdraws threat appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

