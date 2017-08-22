Pages Navigation Menu

“Igbos Are Mannerless People, They Need Sound Slaps”- Toyin Lawani

Posted on Aug 22, 2017 in Entertainment

CEO of Tiannah Empire and Fashion Entrepreneur, Toyin Lawani has stated, in a video, that Igbo people are mannerless as they talk anyhow. Toyin Lawani said this in a video she shared on her instagram page. In the video, her son is seen prostrating and being taught the culture of his mother’s people. According to …

