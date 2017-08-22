Ighalo back to power Super Eagles attack against Cameroon – SCORE NIGERIA (blog)
|
SCORE NIGERIA (blog)
|
Ighalo back to power Super Eagles attack against Cameroon
SCORE NIGERIA (blog)
Odion Ighalo will return to the Nigeria squad for their World Cup qualifiers against Cameroon next month, and the Changchun Yatai of China striker will be expected to give the Super Eagles the attacking edge they lacked when they faced South Africa in …
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!