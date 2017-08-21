Pages Navigation Menu

Iheanacho Fit For Man United, Cameroon Clashes; "Happy" To Be Back

Aug 21, 2017


Complete Sports Nigeria

Iheanacho Fit For Man United, Cameroon Clashes; “Happy” To Be Back
Complete Sports Nigeria
Super Eagles and Leicester City forward Kelechi Iheanacho is set to face Manchester United in the Premier League on Saturday after resuming training with the Foxes on Monday, Completesportsnigeria.com reports. The Nigeria star missed the 2-0 league …
