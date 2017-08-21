I’ll defeat Okowa in 2019 — Okotie

By Festus Ahon

ASABA—A frontline governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC in Delta State, Chief Osiobe Okotie, has vowed to bring Governor Ifeanyi Okowa down in 2019, saying that the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, led government had not done well for Deltans in the last 18 years.

Okotie, who spoke when he played host to the state APC women and youth leaders and those three senatorial districts and 25 local governments at his residence, said he was in the governorship race to add value to the lives of all Deltans.

He said: “The situation in Delta is today need a capable hand like me. My decision to join the governorship race is a divine call from God; God has asked me to come out to lead Delta at this time. Like David in the Bible, am going to defeat the Golliat in Delta come 2019.”

Okotie, from Ughelli North Local Government Area of the state, lamented that the future of Deltans was being mortgaged through excessive borrowing, adding that: “The state is owing over N500 billion and I wonder how this debt will be paid.”

He said that the state was receiving so much from the federation account without commensurate infrastructure and human capital development to show for it, blaming the high crime rate on youth unemployment.

The governorship hopeful said he was in the race “to right the wrongs,” lamenting that “the State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission, DESOPADEC, is dead under the Okowa’s administration. The commission is being starved of funds whereas it is entitled to 50 percent of the 13 percent oil derivation fund that is accrued to the State on monthly basis.”

Promising to build Modula refineries when elected governor in 2019, he said he will partner foreign investors with a view to diversifying the economy of Delta and create jobs for the unemployed youths.

Okotie further said he will run a transparent government that will be accountable to the people of the state, adding “I will soon come out with a template on how I will govern the state.”

In her remarks, the state Woman Leader of the APC, Mrs Janet Oyibu, told Chief Osiobe Okotie to be focused in his campaign, assuring him of their support.

According to Oyibu, “The youth and women leaders are all foundation members of the APC in this state,” saying they will not be led by sentiment or be carried away by money.

She assured that no big name will intimidate them.

The post I’ll defeat Okowa in 2019 — Okotie appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

