Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

I’ll make sure that killers of my aide are arrested – Ortom

Posted on Aug 22, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom has vowed that he will arrest those that assassinated his aide, describing the ugly incident as not just sad but a deliberate ploy to destabilise his administration. Unknown gunmen had in the early hours of Sunday, invaded the residence of the Principal Special Assistant to the governor on Knowledge […]

I’ll make sure that killers of my aide are arrested – Ortom

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.