Illegal Miner In Wasse Butchers Mother To Death – See Why

A 34-year-old illegal miner Kofi Amankwah has hacked his mother to death at Wassa Dadieso in the Western Region.

This follows a misunderstanding between the suspect and his 54-year-old deceased mother, Akua Ampomaa over his relationship with women.

Reports said the suspect has over the years had problems with his mother as anytime he finds a woman of his heart and wants to marry her, the mother objects to his relationship the moment he introduces that lady to her, a situation the suspect believes is delaying his marriage.

Angry and worried by his mother’s conduct, Kofi Amankwah is said to have hatched a devious plan of cutting shot his mother’s life so he can have his piece of mind to marry and settle down with the woman he loves.

Armed with a sharpened machete, the suspect reportedly accosted his mother who had set off to the farm and butchered her to death. Unfortunately, at the time of the incident, no one was around to save the woman’s life leading to her death.

News later went round about the dastardly act committed by Kofi Amankwah, following which he was hunted and beaten mercilessly and subsequently handed over to the police.

He’s to be arraigned before court soon.

