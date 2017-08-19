Illegal refinery uncovered in Sokoto bizman’s house – Daily Trust
|
Daily Trust
|
Illegal refinery uncovered in Sokoto bizman's house
Daily Trust
The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) said it had discovered an illegal refinery operated in a rented apartment in Sokoto State. The NSCDC Commandant in the state, Babangida Dutsin-ma, told newsmen yesterday in Sokoto that the …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!