Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Illicit mining giving rise to parallel economy, Parliament told – Eyewitness News

Posted on Aug 25, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Eyewitness News

Illicit mining giving rise to parallel economy, Parliament told
Eyewitness News
Ebrahim Kadwa of the Hawks' organised crime unit briefed MPs. Chrome is being illegally extracted in Limpopo, while sand mining is surging in the EC, KZN, Limpopo & GP. Two police officers guard seized illegal mining equipment. Picture: Thomas Holder/ …
Illegal miners in South Africa swallow gold in condomsYahoo News

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.