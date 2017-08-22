‘I’m a married man, don’t touch me like that’ – Banky W cautions female fan at a concert – Nigerian Entertainment Today
'I'm a married man, don't touch me like that' – Banky W cautions female fan at a concert
Banky W was one of the performers at the One Africa Music Fest which held over the weekend in New York. But while at it, a female fan had slipped her hand up his groin area and felt on his manhood because, every ladies crush. Totally out of line for …
