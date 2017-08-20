I’m often tempted to quit music – Eva Alordiah

Female rapper, Eva Alordiah, needs no introduction. With some hit songs to her name, she has managed to stamp her presence on the Nigerian music scene. However, it’s been a while since she had a hit song and many of her fans are getting restless. She expressed her mind in a chat with Sunday Scoop. She …

The post I’m often tempted to quit music – Eva Alordiah appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

