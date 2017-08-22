I’m Ready 2 Take PHCN To Court,since FG Refuses To Tackle The Corruption In PHCH – Nigerian Man Vows To Sue PHCN To Court

Sometime I wonder if this government deprives pleasure or more power in watching Nigerians suffer in pains. In case you don’t know, the corruption in PHCN is deeper than grave… How can PHCN suddenly increase the electricity tariff by over 120%, with reasons best known them. How can you increase one’s bill from about 4,000 to almost 13,000, 18,000, 27,000. What’s going on here?

I have written to EFCC, and the Federal Government to investigate the corruption going on in PHCN, but it seems that they are not bothered. Maybe they think that corruption is only about the people looting money in bags. Nigerians are suffering, hustling, only to pay house rent and electrical bills in this country. How can a few people be making billions out of the poor Nigerians? Yet no body is talking about it?

They don’t want to distribute the prepaid meters, because they know that their market will end with that. The first time I went to complain and to find out why the sudden crazy increment, I met an old woman of about 70 years old crying bitterly because of the bill they gave her.

They told me in plain language that the increase in bills is because of the increase in power supply, but the bill keep increasing month by month.

I was at their office again yesterday, 21st August. And I made it clear to them, that if the EFCC or Federal Government does not react to this my campaign, then I will be glad to take them to court by next month.

Enough Is Enough!

– Donsaint @donsainto