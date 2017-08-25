I’m ready to bear President Buhari’s sickness for him to complete his 8 years tenure – Monarch

A special prayer session was organised for President Muhammadu Buhari by Muslims, Christians and traditionalists at his palace in Owo town, Oyo State by the Oluwo of Iwo, Adbulrahsheed Akanbi. The monarch prayed for the President full recovery from his sickness and also urged citizens to pray for their leaders. He said, “As I have …

The post I’m ready to bear President Buhari’s sickness for him to complete his 8 years tenure – Monarch appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

