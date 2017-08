I’m Ready to Resume, Buhari Writes National Assembly

Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari has written officially to the National Assembly notifying the legislature of his resumption of duties starting from today, Monday, August 21st, 2017.

The letter disclosed that President Buhari had returned to duties from a “medical follow-up” in London.

See full text of press release from his office below:

In line with constitutional provision, President Muhammadu Buhari has written the National Assembly, notifying the legislature of his return to office, after returning from medical vacation in London.

President Buhari had returned to the country on Saturday, August 19, 2017, and in a letter dated August 21, 2017, he told the Senate as well as the House of Representatives, that he was resuming office.

The letter stated in part: “In compliance with Section 145 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), I write to intimate that I have resumed my functions as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria with effect from Monday, 21stAugust, 2017, after my medical follow-up in the United Kingdom.”

President Buhari had left for London on May 7, 2017, and handed the reins of government to the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, who functioned as the Acting President.

FEMI ADESINA

Special Adviser to the President

(Media and Publicity)

__________

