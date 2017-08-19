Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

‘I’m still considering divorcing my wife’ – Yomi Fabiyi

Posted on Aug 19, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Popular Yoruba actor, Yomi Fabiyi, in a chat with Saturday Beats, talked about marriage, his career of 20 years in the Nigerian movie industry and many other things. On how he started: “This woman was what I would call my foremost fan. I used to patronise her small bukateria in those days. One day, she …

The post ‘I’m still considering divorcing my wife’ – Yomi Fabiyi appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.