Imo Catholic crisis: Pope may shut down 163 parishes
The Nation Newspaper
Imo Catholic crisis: Pope may shut down 163 parishes
The Nation Newspaper
Pope Francis is seriously considering total shut-down of the 163 parishes in Catholic Diocese of Ahiara in Imo State over the protracted crisis generated by appointment of Peter Okpalaeke as Bishop. Okpalaeke's appointment four years ago after the …
