Impounded snakes, millipedes, spiders, others were bound for Luxemburg – Minister – TODAY.NG
|
TODAY.NG
|
Impounded snakes, millipedes, spiders, others were bound for Luxemburg – Minister
TODAY.NG
The Federal Government has disclosed that about 104 snakes of different species, gecko, lizards, millipedes, centipedes, spiders and hairy frogs impounded by officers and men of the Nigeria customs services were meant for Luxemburg as their final …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!