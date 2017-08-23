IN 2017 Courageous Rats Chased Buhari Out Of Office – Fani Kayode

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has reacted to the news by the Senior Special Assistant to the President, Garba Shehu that the reason why President Buhari is yet to resume work in his office is because it was undergoing renovation due to the damages caused by rodents during his absence.

FFK reacted by posting the below picture on Instagram with the quote:

In 1985 Buhari was evicted from his office by patriotic and courageous soldiers. In 2017 he was driven from his office by patriotic and courageous rats.

The post IN 2017 Courageous Rats Chased Buhari Out Of Office – Fani Kayode appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

