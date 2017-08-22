In Accra : Police hunt for 2 gunmen in another shooting incident at Avenor – Pulse.com.gh
|
In Accra : Police hunt for 2 gunmen in another shooting incident at Avenor
Pulse.com.gh
The gunmen were said to have stormed a disputed land where some people were busily working and started shooting sporadically. Published: 7 minutes ago , Refreshed: 1 minute ago; Mildred Europa Taylor. Print; eMail …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!