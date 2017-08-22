In Kenya : Single woman advertises for husband – Pulse.com.gh
|
In Kenya : Single woman advertises for husband
Pulse.com.gh
A Kenyan woman has taken to the street of Nairobi to advertise for a husband. Pris Nyabura, 28 years old, said she has a seven-year old daughter. She even provided a phone number she suitors could contact her. play. READ MORE: Adventurous couple …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!