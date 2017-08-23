In Pictures: See Photos Of President Buhari Working From Home

In what seems like confirmation of President Muhammadu Buhari’s fitness and ‘working from home’, the Presidency has released pictures of him meeting with the Service chiefs at his residence office while the main presidential office undergoes renovation.

Special Adviser, Media and Publicity Femi Adesina had earlier clarified that President Muhammadu Buhari is fit and working from office at his home of residence.

The spokesperson said the President’s regular office is currently undergoing some works due to 103 days of emptiness

The post In Pictures: See Photos Of President Buhari Working From Home appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

