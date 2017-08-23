Inconsistency in conduct of soil analysis affecting crops production in Yobe, Borno – Agric specialists

Agricultural experts in Yobe and Borno on Tuesday observed that lack of consistency in the conduct of soil analysis was having a negative impact on the productivity of farmers in the two states. The experts made the observation at a training session organised by the Yobe Fadama III Additional Financing (AF) II in Damaturu. The […]

