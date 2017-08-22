Increased Attacks Raises Concern In Burkina Faso – CHANNELS TELEVISION
Increased Attacks Raises Concern In Burkina Faso
CHANNELS TELEVISION
Burkinabes are still reeling from a suspected Islamist attack, which killed at least 18 people and wounded several during a raid on a restaurant in Burkina Faso's capital Ouagadougou. Around 1000 people marched through the city on Saturday (August 19 …
