India finally bans instant divorce
India’s Supreme Court on Tuesday banned the controversial practice of instant divorce practised by some members of the Muslim community. India is one of the few countries where a Muslim man could divorce his wife by saying the word ‘talaq’ – ‘divorce’ in Arabic – three times in quick succession. A 3-2 majority judgement by […]
India finally bans instant divorce
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!