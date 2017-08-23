Indian minister to quit office following rail derailments

New Delhi – Indian Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu on Wednesday offered to step down following two rail derailments few hours after the Chairman of Indian railway board A. K. Mittal tendered his resignation.

Mittal, who was the administrative head of Indian railways, voluntarily resigned from his position on Wednesday morning following the derailment of Utkal Express and Kaifiyat Express in a gap of five days.

The minister, who met with the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, took moral responsibility of two back-to-back accidents, and offered to quit.

“I met with Modi taking full moral responsibility and the PM has asked me to wait,” Prabhu wrote on his twitter page.

At least 74 people were injured after 10 bogies of a passenger train derailed early on Wednesday in the state of Uttar Pradesh.

On Saturday, at least 23 people were killed and over 150 others injured.

Some of the victims were critically injured, after 14 coaches of the train derailed fell upon one another in Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh state, around 100 km from New Delhi, India’s national capital. (Xinhua/NAN)

