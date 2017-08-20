Indians are now ready to go global: designer Manish Arora – India Today
|
Indians are now ready to go global: designer Manish Arora
India Today
Mumbai, Aug 20 (PTI) Manish Arora has been winning hearts on the international runway and the designer said in the past few years, the Indian fashion scene has evolved immensely as people are now more aware about the global trends. Arora, who has …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!