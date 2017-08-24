Pages Navigation Menu

India’s Supreme Court rules Freedom of Sexual Orientation as Fundamental Human Right

Posted on Aug 24, 2017

India’s Supreme Court has ruled that Freedom of Sexual Orientation, which is also part of Right to Privacy, is a Fundamental Human Right intrinsic to Right to Life. “Right to Privacy is an integral part of Right to Life and Personal Liberty guaranteed in Article 21 of the Constitution,” the 9-judge bench declared unanimously. “Discrimination against […]

