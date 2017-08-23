INEC deploys new resident commissioner to Lagos

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has appointed Mr Sam Olumekun as the new Resident Electoral Commissioner for Lagos. Olumekun is the immediate past INEC commissioner in Edo. He assumed duty on Wednesday at the state headquarters in Yaba. His appointment followed the retirement of Akin Orebiyi, the immediate past resident electoral commissioner in the […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

